Choctaw Nation Member Can Sue Over Ticket, 10th Circ. Told

By Ali Sullivan (May 1, 2023, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A Choctaw Nation member, whose fight to overturn a $150 speeding ticket has made its way to the Tenth Circuit, says he is subject to an ever-present risk of potential prosecution from local authorities — a "constant burden" that is plenty to establish standing to sue over a century-old law that Tulsa, Oklahoma, argues allows the city to prosecute Native Americans for local law violations on reservation land. ...

