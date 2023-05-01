Lordstown Fears Bankruptcy Without $170M Foxconn Infusion

By Elaine Briseño (May 1, 2023, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Foxconn Ventures Pte Ltd. is abandoning plans to become the largest shareholder of Lordstown Motors, falling short of its commitment to invest up to $170 million in the electric vehicle maker and hurling the company toward the possibility of bankruptcy, according to a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission....

