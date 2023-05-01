CNN's Anderson Cooper Beats Fla. Medical Defamation Suit

By David Minsky (May 1, 2023, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A Florida state court has ruled in favor of CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and another journalist, who were accused of defamation in a lawsuit brought by a doctor whose competency running a pediatric open-heart surgery program at a local hospital was questioned in reporting by the network in 2015....

