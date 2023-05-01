NJ Panel Says Ex-Teacher's Conviction Doesn't Block Pension

By Patrick Hoff (May 1, 2023, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A former teacher who was fired after the New Jersey Board of Education discovered his bank fraud conviction can still receive deferred retirement benefits from the teachers' pension fund, a state appeals court said Monday, finding that the crime he committed was unrelated to his position as an educator....

