US Didn't Revise Olive Tariffs Despite WTO Ruling, EU Says

By Caleb Symons (May 2, 2023, 9:42 PM EDT) -- European authorities are pushing the United States to weaken a series of tariffs on Spanish olives that the World Trade Organization says violate international rules, criticizing the U.S. for declining to adjust those policies close to 18 months after the WTO ruling....

