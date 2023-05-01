FCC Floats $8.7M In Fines Over Rural Broadband Defaults

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (May 1, 2023, 10:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission said Monday that it would seek fines totaling more than $8.77 million against 22 applicants who allegedly failed to follow through on their obligations to deploy rural high-speed internet using federal funds....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS