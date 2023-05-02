Colo. Businessman Slams Ex-Atty In $5.5M Malpractice Suit

By Emily Sawicki (May 2, 2023, 12:33 PM EDT) -- A Colorado businessman who was ordered to pay 15% of a $156 million judgment against him and his onetime business partner after their shopping mall joint venture went south said it was his attorney's malpractice that led to the judgment, in a $5.5 million suit he filed in Colorado state court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS