Feds Beat UPS Retirees' Unconstitutional Pension Cut Suit

By Grace Elletson (May 1, 2023, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge found that the government did not violate the law when it cut down pension benefits paid primarily to UPS retirees to avoid the plan's collapse, ruling that the loss they faced wasn't severe enough after a COVID-19 stimulus package paid most of the beneficiaries back....

