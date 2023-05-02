Utility Co. Agrees To Partial Class Cert. In 401(k) Suit

By Emmy Freedman (May 2, 2023, 1:29 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin utilities company agreed not to oppose retirement plan participants' bid for class certification on their claim alleging it saddled their accounts with excessive record-keeping fees, but it said it wouldn't support their certification request on their investment mismanagement claim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS