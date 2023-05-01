Humana, Aetna Say Calif. Law Bars Drugmaker's Fed. Court Bid

By Henrik Nilsson (May 1, 2023, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Health insurers Humana and Aetna urged a California federal court to remand to San Francisco state court their antitrust lawsuits alleging a pharmaceutical company ran a "pay for delay" scheme with AstraZeneca over the drug Seroquel, saying the company avoided being served so it could fight the dispute in the venue of its choosing....

