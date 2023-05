11th Circ. Told Ousted Prosecutor's Actions Are Protected

By Madison Arnold (May 2, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT) -- In weighing arguments to reinstate ousted Florida prosecutor Andrew Warren, an Eleventh Circuit panel on Tuesday focused its discussion heavily on whether Warren's letters pledging not to use his office's resources to enforce certain laws should be considered free speech or official conduct....

