High Court Whistleblower Case Is Bigger Than Wall Street

By Jessica Corso (May 2, 2023, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to hear the case of a former UBS employee who claims he was fired for alerting his boss to potential illegal activity could reverberate beyond the financial industry to determine the future success of whistleblower retaliation claims pressed by employees in the transportation, nuclear energy and food safety sectors....

