Deutsche Bank Misled Gov't In LIBOR Probe, Ex-Trader Says

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 2, 2023, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The onetime head of Deutsche Bank's New York derivatives trading desk has urged a Manhattan federal court to keep his malicious prosecution suit against his former employer intact, arguing that misrepresentations the bank made to federal prosecutors led to his conviction on rate-rigging charges he was later exonerated of....

