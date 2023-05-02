Foxconn Defends Halting Of $170M Lordstown Investment

By Elaine Briseño (May 2, 2023, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Foxconn Ventures Pte Ltd. "vigorously" disputed claims that the company breached an agreement in which it promised to invest up to $170 million in Lordstown Motors but has only provided a portion of that amount, saying Tuesday the electric-car maker is to blame for failing to meet Nasdaq's listing requirements....

