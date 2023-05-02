Appeals Board Kills Bid For H-2B Wind Turbine Technicians

By Micah Danney (May 2, 2023, 6:10 PM EDT) -- An administrative law judge has affirmed the U.S. Department of Labor's denial of a Texas company's request to hire 40 temporary foreign workers to service wind turbines, finding that the company failed to show its need was seasonal based on the weather....

