Judge OKs Settlement of Curb Ramp Class Suit Against Philly

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 2, 2023, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has given final approval to a settlement between the city of Philadelphia and a class of disabled people who claimed that the city's lack of curb ramps at certain intersections hampered their mobility, with the court also granting more than $1 million in attorney fees and costs....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS