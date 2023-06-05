Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

By Andrew McIntyre (June 5, 2023, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Kristina Middleton and Jessica Parry have joined the Manchester, England, office of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP as partners. The duo bring a wide range of real estate transactional and litigation experience to the firm. Parry, a litigator, earlier in her career worked at Bryan Cave as an associate....

