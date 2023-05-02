Sens. Revive Kids Online Safety Bill Despite Opposition

By Allison Grande (May 2, 2023, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A pair of U.S. senators on Tuesday again proposed legislation to put more responsibility on social media platforms to ensure children's safety online, leading some groups to argue that the latest iteration does nothing to address their longstanding concerns that the measure would do more harm than good. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS