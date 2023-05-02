Americans In 'Baby Doe' Suit Say Feds Can't Dodge Discovery

By Ivan Moreno (May 2, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The family of a Marine being sued for the alleged kidnapping of an Afghan child pushed back at U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's motion to block discovery requests against them, arguing that they must comply as long as they are parties in the case....

