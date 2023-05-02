NYPD Sued After Arresting Attorney — And Her Little Dog, Too

By Frank G. Runyeon (May 2, 2023, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Legal Aid Society attorney on Tuesday sued the NYPD for falsely arresting her and caging her "traumatized" dog after she recorded police officers detaining a group of young men, claiming New York City police often retaliate against those who film them....

