Pending Legislation Holds Promise For SF Buildings

By Caroline Chase and Nick DuBroff (May 3, 2023, 5:14 PM EDT) -- New legislation recently proposed in San Francisco would facilitate the conversion of office buildings to residential use. Pending state legislation would also facilitate conversions by providing for "by right" — i.e., streamlined ministerial; no California Environmental Quality Act — approval of qualifying office-to-residential conversion projects and new funding sources for those projects....

