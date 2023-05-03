7th Circ. Backs Insurer's Win In Fire Damage Dispute

By Alexa Scherzinger (May 3, 2023, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Foremost Insurance Co. does not owe an investment business coverage for fire damage, the Seventh Circuit said Tuesday, affirming an Illinois district court's ruling that Foremost had already delivered settlement checks to the company's public insurance adjuster, which endorsed the checks and kept the proceeds....

