$74M Arconic Grenfell Fire Deal Gets First Approval

By Mike Curley (May 3, 2023, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has given the go-ahead to a $74 million settlement to resolve shareholder claims alleging that Arconic Inc. gave false statements about the safety of one of its products that was involved in the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London that killed more than 70 people....

