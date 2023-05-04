NY Railroad Worker Says Drug Test Was Unconstitutional

By Mike Curley (May 4, 2023, 2:08 PM EDT) -- An electrical worker suing the Long Island Rail Road and Metropolitan Transportation Authority is urging a New York federal court not to throw out his claims that he was wrongfully fired after he tested positive for "marijuana metabolites," arguing that the drug test was an illegal search under the Fourth Amendment....

