Robinhood Grilled By Mass. Justices In Fiduciary Rule Battle

By Brian Dowling (May 3, 2023, 2:10 PM EDT) -- The top court in Massachusetts signaled openness to siding with the state's top securities regulator in a high-profile challenge brought by online brokerage Robinhood to a first-of-its-kind rule holding broker-dealers to the same fiduciary standard as investment advisers...

