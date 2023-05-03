Dismissal Motion Hearing Set For June In J&J Talc Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (May 3, 2023, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge will hear evidence in arguments the week of June 12 on motions to dismiss the Chapter 11 case of Johnson & Johnson's bankrupt talc unit, with the court setting aside four days for the proceedings in which claimants will argue that the case was filed in bad faith....

