Ohio AG Gets Derailment 'Donations' Frozen For Scam Case

By Ryan Harroff (May 3, 2023, 8:57 PM EDT) -- An Ohio state judge has granted the state attorney general's bid to lock down what remains of the money a "phony charity" and its founder allegedly took while claiming the money would go to those affected by the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS