Terraform Says US Laws Don't Apply To Crypto Investor's Suit

By Katryna Perera (May 4, 2023, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Terraform Labs has urged a California federal judge to nix an investor suit accusing the company of racketeering, selling unregistered securities and misleading investors in the run-up to the multibillion-dollar crash of its signature TerraUSD and Luna digital assets, saying federal securities laws do not apply since the developed protocols at issue and the challenged statements, among other things, did not occur domestically....

