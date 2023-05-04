Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kroger Strikes $68M Deal To Avoid Trial In W.Va. Opioid Suit

By Emily Field (May 4, 2023, 11:18 AM EDT) -- The West Virginia attorney general on Thursday announced a $68 million deal with grocery chain Kroger, the last remaining defendant in the state's suit alleging that pharmacy chains created a crisis of opioid addiction in the Mountain State by filling suspicious prescriptions....

