Electric Motorcycle Co. Can't Race By TM Suit, Judge Rules

By Tiffany Hu (May 3, 2023, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused Wednesday to toss out electric vehicle maker Zero Motorcycles Inc.'s trademark lawsuit against Zero Labs Group LLC, which converts gas-powered cars to electric, though the judge dismissed Zero Motorcycles' bid to cancel the rival's trademarks....

