Buchanan Ingersoll Gets $700K In Fee Dispute With Ex-Client

By Rachel Riley (May 3, 2023, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC and a medical device maker it previously represented have resolved a fee dispute over nearly $2 million from a patent settlement, with the Pittsburgh-based firm getting $700,000 that the manufacturer had set aside in court last year in its lawsuit claiming the firm charged too much....

