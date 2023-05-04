Teamsters Local Urges Dismissal Of Driver's Benefits Suit

By Beverly Banks (May 4, 2023, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A delivery driver hasn't presented enough evidence to back his claim that a Teamsters local denied him early retirement benefits, the union argued in Pennsylvania federal court, saying the local isn't a fiduciary to a pension plan under federal retirement benefits law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS