NCAA Wants Expert Tossed From Ex-HBCU Athlete Lawsuit

By David Steele (May 5, 2023, 2:56 PM EDT) -- The NCAA has asked an Indiana federal judge to exclude the testimony of an expert for former HBCU athletes suing for racial discrimination, calling his analysis of the racial disparities in the NCAA's Academic Performance Program "inapplicable and irrelevant," and adding that the athletes should be denied class certification on that basis....

