Mining Co. Set To Settle Power Line Row With Nev. Tribe, BLM

By Ali Sullivan (May 4, 2023, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The operator of a gold and silver mining project in Nevada has agreed to dismiss cross-claims accusing the Bureau of Land Management of unlawfully revisiting the project's approval by deeming a Native American tribe's traditional cultural property eligible for the National Register of Historic Places — an agreement conditioned on the tribe also tossing its claims against the mining company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS