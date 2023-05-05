Spanish Watchdog Probing Telefonica Over 2015 Merger

By Al Barbarino (May 5, 2023, 2:21 PM EDT) -- Spain's antitrust watchdog is probing Telefonica de Espana SAU over a 2021 agreement it hashed out with streaming service DAZN to air Formula 1 races in 2021, 2022 and 2023, a development that comes just months after the regulator fined Telefonica more than $6 million for related violations....

