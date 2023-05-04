9F Investors Fight 2nd Bid To Toss IPO Fraud Suit

By Ryan Harroff (May 4, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Investors who say they were duped by digital financial products platform 9F Inc. have urged a New Jersey federal judge not to throw out their proposed class action again, arguing they have specified the alleged fraud in their amended complaint after the court dismissed their previous one....

