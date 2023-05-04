Rutgers Hit With $10M Suit Over Dorm Mold Illness

By George Woolston (May 4, 2023, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A former Rutgers University student is seeking at least $10 million in New Jersey state court over the university's alleged failure to remediate mold issues in the dorm she stayed in with her two children, leading them to develop Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome and other health problems....

