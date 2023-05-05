Colo. Judges Say Car Buyer Must Arbitrate With Credit Union

By Kelcey Caulder (May 5, 2023, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Court of Appeals said Thursday that a car buyer who filed a proposed class action against a credit union over guaranteed automobile protection waiver fees must arbitrate her claims, finding that she was notified of, and assented to, term changes requiring arbitration....

