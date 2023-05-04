Ex-Worker Can Revisit Claims In Parental Leave Bias Suit

By Emily Brill (May 4, 2023, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge partially revived several claims that he initially dismissed in a discrimination lawsuit, which accuses a lighting company of discharging an employee to punish him for taking parental leave and getting stuck in Egypt for several months at the outset of the pandemic....

