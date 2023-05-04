2nd Circ. Distorted IP Law In Music Archive Row, Justices Told

By Jasmin Boyce (May 4, 2023, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A music publisher has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up its copyright infringement dispute over an online archive of classic rock concerts, arguing that the Second Circuit distorted federal copyright law by not holding the archive's founder liable for direct infringement....

