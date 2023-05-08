Lawmakers Are Likely Key To TV Stations' Streaming Dreams

By Christopher Cole (May 8, 2023, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Broadcast industry lobbyists are pressing the Federal Communications Commission to help local TV stations secure carriage on video streaming services, a right they won decades ago when it comes to cable and satellite TV providers. But there's no easy way to close what they see as a major gap in FCC rules that is allowing the major broadcast networks to push their local affiliates aside....

