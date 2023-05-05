Mass. Wealth Adviser Asks Judge To Revisit Duty Breach Ruling

By David Minsky (May 5, 2023, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts-based Commonwealth Financial Network has urged a federal judge to reconsider a judgment against the company that found it failed to tell clients it had a conflict of interest because investments recommended by advisers were based on a revenue-sharing agreement it had with the holder of their assets....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS