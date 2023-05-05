Feds Must Process Green Cards Like H-1B Visas, Suit Says

By Micah Danney (May 5, 2023, 6:01 PM EDT) -- An Indian woman has sued U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Texas federal court, claiming the agency failed to rule on her application for a green card when it could process it the same way it does for specialty occupation visas....

