Another LIV Golfer Bails On Legal Fight Against PGA Tour

By Alex Lawson (May 5, 2023, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The number of golfers challenging the PGA Tour's decision to blacklist players aligned with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league has continued to dwindle as American pro Peter Uihlein has now withdrawn from the suit in California federal court....

