Employment Authority: Mouthy Workers Gain NLRB Protection

Law360 (May 5, 2023, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on a new ruling from the National Labor Relations Board that protects workers who speak their minds during workplace actions, a New Jersey law that experts say is upending the way employers pay temporary workers, and a New York City bill that aims to combat weight bias....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS