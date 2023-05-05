UK Antitrust Watchdog Open To Class Cert Interventions

By Bryan Koenig (May 5, 2023, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom's top antitrust official said the country's enforcers, in limited circumstances, might intervene in private lawsuits at the class certification stage, one of several circumstances in which they might step into so-called collective actions, which have been permitted for less than a decade in the U.K....

