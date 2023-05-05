Jewish Law Not Relevant In Dog Bite Case, NJ Panel Says

By Jake Maher (May 5, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT) -- New Jersey's appellate court ruled Friday that an Orthodox Jewish dog bite victim should not have been precluded from winning summary judgment in his civil suit based on whether he should have known he was trespassing under Jewish law at the time of the bite....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS