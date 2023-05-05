NJ Transit Workers' Train Assault Case Can Proceed

By George Woolston (May 5, 2023, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has refused to toss a lawsuit filed by New Jersey Transit workers alleging the state transit agency is liable for injuries they suffered when they were assaulted by passengers, finding that their allegations included enough detail to show the agency's negligence could have played a part in their injuries....

