USC Targeted Students For Inferior Online Program, Suit Says

By Khadrice Rollins (May 5, 2023, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A trio of former University of Southern California graduate students who participated in the online Master's of Social Work program filed a proposed class action against the university in California state court Thursday, accusing USC of lying about the quality of the online program compared to in-person instruction....

