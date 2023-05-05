IP Hires: Bradley Arant, Brown Rudnick, Paul Hastings

By Tiffany Hu (May 5, 2023, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A pair of Holland & Knight LLP intellectual property partners have joined Bradley Arant Bould Cummings LLP's office in Nashville, and Brown Rudnick LLP has brought on a former Paul Hastings LLP patent litigator with substantial experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Here are the details on these and other notable hires....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS